Jalna Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jalna Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jalna is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Jalna district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 60.43% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 54.44% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Arjun Panditrao Khotkar won this seat by a margin of 296 votes, which was 0.17% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 177914 votes.