Jalna Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jalna Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jalna Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Jalna constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Jalna is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Jalna district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Jalna Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 60.43% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 54.44% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Arjun Panditrao Khotkar won this seat by a margin of 296 votes, which was 0.17% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 177914 votes.
Gorantyal Kailas Kishanrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 20771 votes. INC polled 142610 votes, 52.17% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:37 am