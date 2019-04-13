App
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 03:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jallianwala Bagh massacre centenary: PM Modi pays tributes

The memory of those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre serves as an inspiration to work for an India they would be proud of, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The memory of those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre serves as an inspiration to work for an India they would be proud of, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday on the centenary of the tragic event.

"Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred ... Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of," Modi tweeted.

The massacre took place at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar during the Baisakhi festival on April 13, 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer opened fire at a crowd of people holding a pro-independence demonstration, leaving several dead and scores injured.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 02:42 pm

tags #Jallianwala Bagh #PM Narendra Modi

