Jalgaon Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jalgaon Rural Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jalgaon Rural is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 66.14% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 62.12% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Patil Gulab Raghunath won this seat by a margin of 31367 votes, which was 16.52% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 189911 votes.

Deokar Gulabrao Baburao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 4562 votes. NCP polled 160388 votes, 44.61% of the total votes polled.