Jalgaon Jamod Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jalgaon Jamod Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jalgaon Jamod is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Buldhana district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 72.81% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kute Dr Sanjay Shriram won this seat by a margin of 4695 votes, which was 2.46% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 191180 votes.

Dr Kute Sanjay Shriram won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BBM candidate by a margin of 4047 votes. BJP polled 158765 votes, 31% of the total votes polled.