Jalees Ansari arrested: 1993 Mumbai blasts convict 'Dr Bomb' went missing while on parole

Uttar Pradesh Police said on January 17 that a Special Task Force (STF) had arrested Jalees Ansari from Kanpur. Ansari, alias Dr Bomb, is a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Ansari earlier went missing while on parole.

Ansari was serving a life term. He is suspected to be involved in multiple similar cases across the country, an official told PTI.

He was on parole for 21 days from the Ajmer Central Prison, Rajasthan and was expected to surrender before prison authorities on January 17, the official added.

A resident of Mominpura in Agripada (Mumbai), Ansari was ordered to visit the Agripada Police Station every day between 10.30 am and 12 pm to mark his attendance during the parole period, said the official, adding that he did not visit the police station on January 16.

Ansari was allegedly connected with terror outfits such as designated terror organisation Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the Indian Mujahideen and taught terror groups how to make bombs.