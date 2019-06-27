Jal Shakti Abhiyan starting July 1 to bring relief to 255 water-stressed districts

To bolster rainwater harvesting and other water conservation efforts, the Centre will start the Jal Shakti Abhiyan from July 1 in 255 water-stressed districts.

Though water is technically a state subject, this is something the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre had promised. Therefore, the campaign would be manned by 255 Indian Administrative Service officers of either Joint or Additional Secretary rank.

A notification issued on Wednesday by the Department of Personnel and Training stated that the officers would belong to different ministries such as Space, Petroleum and Defence, etc.

The campaign will run till September 15 in states that receive rainfall from the south-west monsoon. For states that receive rainfall during the retreating north-east monsoon, the campaign will be held from October 1 to November 30. In all, the campaign plans to cover 313 blocks where the groundwater level is critical and another 1,186 blocks where the groundwater has been overexploited along with 94 blocks where groundwater availability is low.

The main aim of the Abhiyan is to ramp up rainwater harvesting, borewell recharge and other conservation activities that are already being conducted under several schemes such as the Integrated Watershed Management Programme of the Rural Development Ministry, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, and various restoration and afforestation schemes of the Jal Shakti and Environment Ministries.

