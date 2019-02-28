Jaitley hopeful of more banks coming out of PCA

Expressing satisfaction over banks coming out of prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, union finance minister Arun Jaitley said that he expects more banks to be out soon.

“The government has lived up to its other role to continuing to infuse capital in the public sector banks and thus several banks are visibly out of PCA norms… I am sure that the others who remain within will also try and improve their measures so that we can see much healthier banking sector,” he said.

Jaitley was speaking at the EASE Reforms for Public Sector Banks’ event in Delhi where he underscored the importance of PSBs in India and said that PSBs were the “lifeline” of the economy.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notified as many as six banks to be out of the PCA framework within a month. While Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce were out of the PCA restrictions on January 31, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Allahabad Bank and Corporation Bank were out of the restrictions on February 26.

Originally, 11 of the 21 PSBs were under the RBI’s restrictions due to mounting bad loans and weak capital base. The banks that continue to be under the PCA framework are United Bank of India, Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank. IDBI Bank and Dena Bank, which were originally under PCA framework, were out of the framework as LIC decided to take over the former bank while the latter was merged with Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Reasoning that the banks were adequately capitalized to absorb any loss and had shown improvement in their financial performance, the board of the RBI decided to take out all the six banks from the PCA restrictions.

“(The) shored up capital funds and increased loan loss provision to ensure that the PCA parameters were complied with” made them suitable to be taken out of the restrictions, the RBI said in its statement.

The government, on February 12, announced capital infusion in 12 PSBs to “equip better performing PCA banks to be above regulatory capital threshold, to help banks that are out of PCA to remain so and equip non PCA banks to stay above regulatory norms of PCA”.

Centre had decided to infuse Rs 6,896 crore and Rs 9,086 crore in Allahabad Bank and Corporation bank respectively. It had also infused Rs 4,638 crore and Rs 205 crore in Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra respectively.

“There has been a consistent effort in improving the performance of the PSBs and the results are visible,” Rajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India said.

He said that the banks were drawing their plans as per the “Manthan” programme started by the government to ensure responsible lending, technology adoption, customer responsiveness and financial inclusion.