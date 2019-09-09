App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaishankar visits innovation exhibition in Singapore

"An impressive tour of the InSpreneur3.0 -Start-up and Innovation Exhibition with FM VivianBala. Great to see the passion in our new generation of entrepreneurs. Around 60 startups from India are here in the exhibition, some,like this one, from the Atal Tinker Labs set up by the government," Jaishankar tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday visited an innovation exhibition here in which around 60 startups from India are participating. Jaishankar was accompanied by his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan to the exhibition.

"An impressive tour of the InSpreneur3.0 -Start-up and Innovation Exhibition with FM VivianBala. Great to see the passion in our new generation of entrepreneurs. Around 60 startups from India are here in the exhibition, some,like this one, from the Atal Tinker Labs set up by the government," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar is in Singapore on a visit from September 6 to 10.

Close

During his visit, Jaishankar will co-chair the 6th Meeting of Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) with his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

related news

The two sides will review the whole range of bilateral issues and provide the direction for further deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He will also call on Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other senior ministers during his visit.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.