Jaishankar, Ukrainian counterpart at loggerheads over India's oil imports from Russia

Dec 07, 2022 / 06:16 PM IST

Jaishankar says Europe's purchase of crude oil from the Middle East is putting pressure on prices

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's comments defending India's purchase of discounted Russian crude oil and his remarks that the country's procurement was just one-sixth of the European purchase in the last nine months, have not gone down well with Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. According to Kuleba, India’s ramping up of Russian oil purchases following Moscow’s invasion is “morally inappropriate”.

Kuleba told NDTV on December 6 that it was "completely wrong" to justify buying oil from Russia "by arguing that Europeans were doing the same".

It was "morally inappropriate", he said.

"Because you are buying cheap oil not because of Europeans but because of us, of our suffering, of our tragedy, and because of the war that Russia launched against Ukraine," Kuleba added.

The Ukraine foreign minister's remarks came a day after Jaishankar strongly defended India's import of crude oil from Russia.

Jaishankar also said Europe bought much more fossil fuel from Russia than India between February and November.