Jaishankar, Ukrainian counterpart at loggerheads over India's oil imports from Russia

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (file image)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's comments defending India's purchase of discounted Russian crude oil and his remarks that the country's procurement was just one-sixth of the European purchase in the last nine months, have not gone down well with Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. According to Kuleba, India’s ramping up of Russian oil purchases following Moscow’s invasion is “morally inappropriate”.

Kuleba told NDTV on December 6 that it was "completely wrong" to justify buying oil from Russia "by arguing that Europeans were doing the same".

It was "morally inappropriate", he said.

"Because you are buying cheap oil not because of Europeans but because of us, of our suffering, of our tragedy, and because of the war that Russia launched against Ukraine," Kuleba added.

The Ukraine foreign minister's remarks came a day after Jaishankar strongly defended India's import of crude oil from Russia.

Jaishankar also said Europe bought much more fossil fuel from Russia than India between February and November.

"I think first we need to establish the facts very clearly. Between February 24 and November 17, the European Union imported more fossil fuel from Russia than the next 10 countries combined. The oil import in the European Union is like six times what India has imported. Gas is infinite because we do not import it while the European Union imported 50 billion Euros worth (of gas)," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said Europe's purchase of crude oil from the Middle East is also putting pressure on prices.

"And bear in mind, today, Europe is buying a lot (of crude oil) from the Middle East. The Middle East was traditionally a supplier for an economy like India. So it puts pressure on prices in the Middle East as well. We have been very very understanding of the European choices and European policies," Jaishankar said.

At a media briefing after holding wide-ranging talks with visiting German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Jaishankar also noted that Europe can't make choices to prioritise its energy needs while asking New Delhi to do something else.

"I understand that there is a conflict situation (in Ukraine). I also understand that Europe has a point of view and Europe will make the choices it will make that are Europe's right. But for Europe to make choices which prioritise its energy needs and then ask India to do something else..," he said.

He said even coal imports from Russia by the European Union is 50 percent more than India's imports.

During his Moscow visit, Jaishankar said India needed to boost exports to Russia to balance bilateral trade that is now tilted towards Russia.

India has defended buying oil from Russia, saying the lower price benefits the country. The government has been vehemently defending its trade with Russia, saying it has to source oil from where it is cheapest. As recently as December 3, a senior official from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said India will continue to buy oil from wherever possible, including Russia.

Russia had become India's top oil supplier in October, surpassing traditional sellers Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

India has abstained from the UN General Assembly draft resolution critical of Russia's war on Ukraine.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in September that “this era was not an era for war”.

(With inputs from agencies)