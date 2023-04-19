 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Jaishankar speaks to Saudi, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially in view of its concerns over the Indians residing in the African country.

Jaishankar speaks to Saudi, UAE foreign ministers over situation in Sudan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed the situation in violence-hit Sudan with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India is closely watching the situation in Sudan, especially in view of its concerns over the Indians residing in the African country.

On his phone conversation with foreign minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar said they exchanged views on the situation in Sudan.

"Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan.Our continuing contacts are helpful," the external affairs minister tweeted.