 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

EAM Dr S Jaishankar & Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Delhi (Image: ANI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral talks with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang with a focus on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"Met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on sidelines of #G20FMM this afternoon. Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas," Jaishankar tweeted.

It is the first meeting between Jaishankar and Qin after the latter became the Chinese foreign minister in December.