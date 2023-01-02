 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaishankar holds talks with Austrian counterpart; inks pact on migration and mobility

PTI
Jan 02, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday held "open and productive" discussions with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg on a range of regional and global situations and the two sides inked a number of agreements, including one on migration and mobility for Indian students and professionals.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Cyprus on the second leg of his two-nation tour, also said his extensive conversation with Austrian leaders, including President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, was very valuable in understanding Austria's viewpoint, both "about our relationship as well as on current global issues."

"We had open and productive discussions on a range of regional and global situations. By and large, I would say, our approaches are similar, though obviously we are located in different regions…I appreciate the exchanges we have had both today and yesterday on Ukraine, on the Middle East, on South Asia and the Indo-Pacific. They have brought out the significant convergences in our thinking," he said while addressing a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg here.

Noting that the two sides have concluded a number of agreements, Jaishankar said that a particularly noteworthy one is the initialling of the Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement.

"It will enable demands for skills and talents to be synchronized with their availability. Similar agreements have been recently concluded by India with Germany, France, Portugal, UK and Denmark, amongst others. It will help us to cooperatively expand our economic opportunities and meet the requirements of the global knowledge economy," he said. "We want a fair, legal and equal opportunity to demonstrate the contributions of Indian skills and talents." Jaishankar on Sunday said one agreement on 'Working Holiday' programme will enable Indian students in Austria to work for six months.

On his part, Foreign Minister Schallenberg said that just an initial agreement on a comprehensive migration and mobility partnership has been signed which is of strategic importance for his country.