    Jaishankar congratulates Liz Truss, says confident India-UK relationship will grow further

    Liz Truss, who beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson, is set to take charge as Britain's new prime minister.

    PTI
    September 06, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
    S Jaishankar (file pic)

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated Liz Truss on being chosen to be the next prime minister of the UK and said he is confident that the India-UK relationship will grow further under her leadership. Truss, who beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson, is set to take charge as Britain's new prime minister.

    Congratulating Truss on being elected as the leader of the UK Conservative Party, Jaishankar tweeted, "Your commitment to raising India-UK cooperation to a higher level is well known. Confident that our relationship will grow further under your leadership."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Truss on Monday night after she was chosen to be the next prime minister of the UK and had expressed confidence that under her leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened.
    PTI
