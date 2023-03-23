 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jairam Ramesh writes to CBI chief, seeks probe into Amit Shah's 'Sangma govt most-corrupt' remark

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

In his letter, Ramesh stated that Shah in his public speech on February 17, 2023, said the then government of Meghalaya "was the most corrupt government in the country".

Jairam Ramesh (File Image)

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has written to CBI Director Subodh Jaiswal asking the probe agency to summon Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark describing Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma government, in its previous term, as corrupt, and to investigate the claim.

The letter comes amid a row over a Delhi police team reaching Rahul Gandhi's residence last Sunday to inquire about his "women are still being sexually assaulted" statement made during a public speech as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In his letter dated March 21, Ramesh said, "Amit Shah is also the home minister of India. In his capacity as the home minister, he would surely have had access to information and facts that led him to this conclusion."