Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jainism stresses on non-violence for human welfare: Prez Ram Nath Kovind

The President was speaking after inaugurating the 'Vishwashanti Ahimsa Sammelan' at Mangi Tungi in Nashik district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jainism emphasises the importance of non-violence for human welfare and compassion, President Ram Nath Kovind said.

The President was speaking after inaugurating the 'Vishwashanti Ahimsa Sammelan' (world peace and non-violence conference) at Mangi Tungi in Nashik district.

The event was organised by the Bhagwan Shri Rishabhdev 108-feet Vishalkai Digambar Jain Murti Nirman Committee.

The President said in the Jain tradition, the principle of 'Ahimsa Paramodharma' (non-violence is the highest religious principle) is aimed at human welfare and compassion and not just shunning physical violence.

He said Bhagwan Mahavir gave special importance to 'Apirigraha'-- not taking more than what is essential to survive.

"Humankind is exploiting nature indiscriminately. Ruthless consumption and accumulation of resources is increasing. Due to this, phenomena like climate change is emerging as a challenge. Following the Jain tradition shows us the way out," Kovind said.

Jainism teaches people to live and let live, Kovind added.

At the event, the President presented the first Bhagwan Rishabhdev International Award, comprising Rs 11 lakh and a citation to the Teerthanker Mahaveer University at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. The university chancellor Suresh Jain accepted the award.

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured adequate funding for the development of the Jain religious place Mangi Tungi.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 07:41 pm

#Current Affairs #India

