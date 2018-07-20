Jain Irrigation bags Rs 975-cr order from Madhya Pradesh govt

Jain Irrigation today said it has received an order worth Rs 975 crore from Madhya Pradesh government to execute the Mohanpura Major Project. The project Mohanpura is located in Rajgarh district- one of the under developed districts of the state.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has received the 'Letter of Intent' from the state government to bring 2,28,475 acres of cultivable command area under micro irrigation.

"The value of the project is Rs 975 crore and the project is to be completed in 36 months," the filing said.

The project involves survey, design, engineering, planning and execution of various components. The company has to operate and maintain the project for three years after completion, it added.

"This pressurised piped irrigation project is to be designed in such a way that every farmer will be able to attach their micro irrigation systems at a later stage to the outlets provided at every one hectare level. This will ensure “Har Khet Ko Pani," the company said.

Completion of this project will not only save huge amount of precious water source, but will also increase the yields of the crops grown in the project area.

Jain Irrigation Vice Chairman and Managing Director Anil Jain said implementation of the project will create new avenues and open doors for “More Crop Per Drop” through micro irrigation in the huge command area of 2,28,475 acres.