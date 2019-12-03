App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jailed Lalu Prasad Yadav re-elected RJD chief

Prasad, who had founded the party in 1997, is at Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases and his nomination papers were submitted at the RJD state headquarters by his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Incarcerated Lalu Prasad was on December 3 re-elected as the national president of his Rashtriya Janata Dal for the 11th consecutive term, though the charismatic leader remained conspicuous by his absence here on the occasion.

Prasad, who had founded the party in 1997, is at Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases and his nomination papers were submitted at the RJD state headquarters by his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

Prasad's duly authorised papers were brought here by close aide and party MLA Bhola Yadav, filed in presence of other RJD bigwigs like national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and state president Jagadanand Singh among others. He was subsequently declared elected unopposed.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lalu Prasad Yadav #RJD

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.