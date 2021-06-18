Jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan's mother dies

Siddique Kappan with other accused being brought to Mathura jail (File image: PTI)

Khadeeja Kutty, the mother of jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, died after suffering from prolonged illness, reports said on June 18. Kappan had last visited her in February, after the Supreme Court had issued him a five-day parole to visit his ailing mother.

Khadeeja, 90, was in a critical condition since the past four months. The doctors treating her in Kerala had reportedly stated in February that the chances of her survival were minimal.

By the time preliminary reports emerged, there was no statement issued by Kappan's counsel on whether they would be seeking his interim release to attend his mother's funeral.

Notably, Kappan has been under arrest since October 5, 2020, after he was detained on his way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras for covering the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman.

Kappan, who is the secretary of Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ​), was charged with sedition and the anti-terror UAPA law by the UP Police. He is currently lodged in the Mathura jail.

The investigators found his alleged links with members of the controversial group Popular Front of India (PFI).

Kappan moved a fresh bail plea before a court in Mathura on June 1. The court granted him partial relief on June 16, as it dropped three bailable charges, including apprehension of breach of peace. However, UAPA and sedition charges continue to remain. The Mathura court will hear Kappan’s bail petition on June 22.