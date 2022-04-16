Jahangirpuri violence: Amit Shah speaks to top Delhi Police, directs them to take action

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to two top Delhi Police officers on the violence in the city's Jahangirpuri area and directed them to take necessary action, official sources said. The Delhi Police has deployed adequate security personnel including senior officers to control the situation, they said.

The Home Minister spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the Jahangirpuri violence, the sources said. The force also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry about the violence which took place during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The Union Home Ministry has given necessary directions to the Delhi Police and is keeping a close watch on the situation, the sources said. They said additional forces were also deployed in other sensitive areas, besides those adjoining Jahangirpuri.

Violence broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday as stones were pelted at a procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti, officials said. Several police personnel were injured and some vehicles were torched by mobs, they said.

"A clash broke out between two communities. But we have deployed adequate forces and senior officers are also at the spot. The situation is being brought under control now," said a senior police officer. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital.

''I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and order," he told reporters.