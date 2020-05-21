App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover India enhances online sales, service set up amid coronavirus pandemic

"At JLR India, our aim has always been to offer a hassle-free and transparent purchase and service experience for our customers," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

PTI

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Thursday said it has enhanced its online sales and service initiative amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which is part of Tata Motors, already had a significant presence in online sales and has now introduced online service on its website.

With enhanced and updated purchase and service portals, the company is now able to offer the additional benefit of a contactless and safe environment to its customers, he added.

The company currently sells models in 24 cities, through 27 authorised outlets.

First Published on May 21, 2020 11:53 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Jaguar Land Rover India

