Jagannath Temple reopens for everyone, devotees to carry COVID negative report

Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri opened for everyone on January 3, but with strict COVID guidelines. The temple was closed on January 1 and 2 to avoid any kind of rush in the wake of New Year.

The people from other parts of the state are also allowed to offer prayers at Shree Jagannath Temple.

The authorities have released guidelines for those visiting the temple. The devotees have to mandatorily wear masks, sanitize their hands, and maintain social distancing.

"We get tested for COVID-19 three days before. The system is very good. Only those people are allowed who have negative COVID reports. All the temples in India should follow this process," Riya Shah from Kolkata said.

They also have to carry negative COVID-19 reports and Aadhaar cards along with them to the temple. Their thermal temperatures are being checked at the entrance.

"A Standard operating procedure (SOP) has been released and everyone is following it. We have deployed 15 platoon police force and 50 officers to control the rush," Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh, Superintendent of Police of Puri said.

Thousands of people were returned by the authorities as they failed to produce their negative reports. Many of the devotees are going to Bhubaneswar for getting tested in private hospitals as tourists are not allowed in the government hospitals of Puri district.