App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 25, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaganmohan Reddy unanimously elected YSRC legislature party leader

The meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the YSR Congress office lasted for 45 minutes before the decision was made

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party on May 25, sources said. The meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the YSR Congress office lasted for 45 minutes before the decision was made, the party sources said.

Thanking the MLAs for electing him as the legislature party leader, Reddy said,"In 2019, people voted for us out of faith and belief, in 2024 they should give us a bigger mandate because of our performance."

He also sought the support of the newly-elected MLAs to help him earn the "performing Chief Minister," within a year, a YSRC legislator told PTI.

The Reddy's election would be conveyed to Governor E V L Narasimhan later Saturday for the party to stake claim to form the government in the state, the sources added.

The party had earlier announced that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on May 30 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium located in the city.

In a spectacular performance, Reddy's YSR Congress had won 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 25, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019 #Election #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have f ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a few candid photos of him in a deep conversa ...

Karan Johar can't spend his birthday with Yash and Roohi, but he'll ma ...

Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Alia Bhatt spends Friday night chilling with beau Ranbir Kapoor and hi ...

Saaransh: Anupam Kher takes us back to the times when he portrayed the ...

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna paint a pretty picture, but the former ...

One Trekker Dead, Four Others Missing in Himachal's Kinnaur; Rescue Te ...

YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy to Meet PM Modi in Delhi Tomorrow

Do Dog Breeds Determine How Likely They Are To Bite Your Children?

Lionel Messi: Barcelona Must Say Sorry for Liverpool Defeat

BJP Worker Shot Dead in West Bengal, Partymen Block Roads and Railway ...

AMUEEE 2019: Aligarh Muslim University Engineering Exam On May 26, Che ...

Too Much Sleep is as Bad as Too Less, Affects Cognitive Function

Are You Cheating on Netflix with Hotstar? The Streaming Giant Might Be ...

Oppo, Samsung and Apple are the Preferred Smartphone Brands of Young B ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

Storyboard: What makes brand Narendra Modi tick? Experts Discuss

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

World media lauds Narendra Modi on historic win, but sceptics warn of ...

Race to succeed Theresa May as UK PM leaves Brexit chaos in limbo, inc ...

Why does the end of Game of Thrones, Big Bang Theory, MCU Phase 3 feel ...

Narendra Modi's conundrum on Pakistan policy: Hasty response to peace ...

French Open 2019, men's singles preview: Rafael Nadal favourite to win ...

Narendra Modi govt returned to power on delivery of social infra proje ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

The Hour of Lynching: New documentary looks at lives shattered in the ...

Apple iOS 12.3.1 comes with fixes for VoLTE and the Messages app issue ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.