Jagadhri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jagadhri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jagadhri is an Assembly constituency in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 84.75% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 81.77% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kanwar Pal S/O Chandan Singh won this seat by a margin of 34156 votes, which was 20.61% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 165695 votes.Akram Khan won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 4328 votes. BSP polled 129222 votes, 30.85% of the total votes polled.
