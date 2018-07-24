App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jadeja, Ashwin hold on to 3rd & 4th spot in ICC Test ranking

Anderson, who claimed nine wickets in England's drawn two-Test series at home against Pakistan earlier this summer, has 892 points, while Rabada slipped to second despite claiming eight wickets during the two Tests in the Proteas' 2-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin held on to the third and fifth position respectively in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers, which was headed by England pacer James Anderson ahead of the five-match Test series starting in Birmingham on August 1. Jadeja and Ashwin have 866 and 811 points respectively, while South African duo of Kagiso Rabada (882) and Vernon Philander (826) are placed in the second and fourth spot respectively.

Anderson, who claimed nine wickets in England's drawn two-Test series at home against Pakistan earlier this summer, has 892 points, while Rabada slipped to second despite claiming eight wickets during the two Tests in the Proteas' 2-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka.

In the ICC Test ranking for batsmen, Virat Kohli was at the second position, while Cheteshwar Pujara was placed at the sixth spot.

Joe Root was the only England batsman in the top 10 which is still being headed by Steve Smith, who is currently serving a 12-month ban due to his involvement in ball tampering.

Two Indian and as many English players found a place in the top 10 of ICC ranking for all-rounders with Jadeja and Ashwin at the second and fourth place and Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali grabbing the sixth and seventh spot respectively.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 07:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Sports

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.