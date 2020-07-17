JAC 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Arts, Commerce & Science Jharkhand Board Result to be declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
JAC 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Result for Arts, Science and Commerce to be declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com at 1 pm. Stay tuned in to check latest updates on result, pass percent, topper list and steps to check JAC Class 12 results.
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce & Science Result 2020 Live Updates: jac.jharkhand.gov.in is the website on which JAC 12th Result for Arts, Science and Commerce streams will be declared at 1 pm today. The Jharkhand HRD Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the results at the JAC office today, ie July 17. More than 2.34 lakh students have appeared for the intermediate (Class 12) examinations conducted in February.
JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh confirmed the date and time of the result. "We will announce the results of Class 12 board exams on Friday. The results will be out at 1 pm," Singh said.
In case the main result website does not work then students can also check their marks on the jac.nic.in, jacresults.com.
JAC has already declared the results of class 10 board exams on July 8 in which 75.01% students passed, the best passing rate in the last five years.Students can check their results below:
How to check JAC 12th Results 2020:
Step 1: Visit the website of Jharkhand Board Result websites -jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, or jharresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that mentions about JAC Intermediate Examination Results 2020.
Step 3: Enter your Jharkhand JAC Class 12 exam 2020 roll number, date of birth and other credentials.
Step 4: Your Jharkhand Board Class 12 result 2020 will be displayed on the screen along with your score in individual subjects and your total marks.
JAC 12th Results 2020 LIVE updates | Passing percentage of Jharkhand board class 11 exam 2020
3,39,061 students appeared for the JAC 11th examination. Of the total, 3,23,924 students passed the examination. The passing percentage was 95.53. The board had conducted the Jharkhand board class 11 examination between March 5 - 7.
JAC 12th Result 2020 LIVE updates | Beware of hoax result websites
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had last month detected a fake website declaring the board results of class 10 and class 12. The website was reportedly created to commit fraud. The fake website was http://jacresults.in/.
JAC Jharkhand Board 12th result 2020 LIVE updates: Result will available soon at jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jharresults.nic.in
jac.jharkhand.gov.in unresponsive | Do not panic if jac.jharkhand.gov.in becomes unresponsive due to heavy traffic. Students are advised not to panic and retry after a few minutes. Students can also check their marks via SMS. To get the JAC 12th result via SMS, students must send a message in the following format to 56263: RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO
JAC 12th Result 2020 updates | JAC 12th result 2019 statistics:
Last year, in the JAC Class 12 Science stream, 57 percent students cleared the exam. The pass percentage for Commerce stream was 70.44 percent.
JAC 12th Arts, Commerce & Science Result 2020 Live Updates: Minimum marks required to pass JAC 12th exam
As per the criteria, students must score a minimum of 30 percent marks to pass the JAC class 12 examination. Thus, out of 100, JAC class 12 students must obtain least 30 marks and an aggregate of 150 marks in total to pass the examination.
JAC 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Where to check JAC 12th results 2020?
Once the clock strikes 1 pm, 2.34 lakh students can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
JAC 12th Result 2020 LIVE updates | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) was formed in 2003 to conduct board examinations for schools that earlier came under Bihar Board in unified Bihar-Jharkhand. In its history of 16 years, JAC has failed to cross a passing percentage of 70 percent in Science. In commerce, the pass percentage has varied from 65-75 per cent.
Jharkhand Arts, Commerce & Science Board Result LIVE updates | How to get provisional marksheet?
Students need to take a print out of the scorecard available online on ac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com. This print out will act as a provisional mark sheet until the hard copy of marksheet is provided to the students.