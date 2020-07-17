JAC 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Arts, Commerce & Science Jharkhand Board Result to be declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce & Science Result 2020 Live Updates: jac.jharkhand.gov.in is the website on which JAC 12th Result for Arts, Science and Commerce streams will be declared at 1 pm today. The Jharkhand HRD Minister Jagarnath Mahto will announce the results at the JAC office today, ie July 17. More than 2.34 lakh students have appeared for the intermediate (Class 12) examinations conducted in February.

JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh confirmed the date and time of the result. "We will announce the results of Class 12 board exams on Friday. The results will be out at 1 pm," Singh said.

In case the main result website does not work then students can also check their marks on the jac.nic.in, jacresults.com.

JAC has already declared the results of class 10 board exams on July 8 in which 75.01% students passed, the best passing rate in the last five years.