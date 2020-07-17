JAC 12th Arts, Commerce & Science Result 2020: List of websites to check for Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the result of Class 12 Jharkhand board exams. The board will declare the JAC class 12 exam result of all the three streams - Commerce, Science, Arts - on its official website at 1 pm.

The JAC Class 12 commerce result, JAC class 12 science result, and JAC class 12 Arts result 2020 are expected to be announced today at 1 pm. Over 2.34 lakh students have appeared for the JAC class 12 science, commerce and arts exams this year.

JAC Class 12th Result 2020: Where to check JAC Commerce result, JAC Science result, JAC Arts result

The JAC will declare the results of all the three streams on its official websites. Students can visit jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in at 1 pm to check their result of Class 12 JAC board exams.



Visit jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Enter your roll number mentioned on admit card.

Click 'Submit' to view JAC 12th Result 2020.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download your JAC 12th result 2020 for future reference.



The Jharkhand Class 12 Board exams were held in February this year. The evaluation process for JAC class 12 commerce result, JAC class 12 science result, and JAC class 12 Arts exams was deferred due to the lockdown.