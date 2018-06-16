App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jabalpur-bound plane lands in Bhopal due to technical glitch: Official

The flight from Delhi, operated by newly launched Zoom Air, landed at around 10.30 am after it developed some technical problem, Raja Bhoj Airport Director Anil Vikram said.

A Jabalpur-bound aircraft of a private airline with 48 passengers on-board made an unscheduled landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport here today due to a technical glitch, an official said.

The flight from Delhi, operated by newly launched Zoom Air, landed at around 10.30 am after it developed some technical problem, Raja Bhoj Airport Director Anil Vikram said.

There were 48 passengers on board the plane, a CRJ series jet, and all were safe, he said.

"It was not an emergency landing. The aircraft landed due to a technical problem," he said.

Another Zoom Air plane landed here to take the passengers to Jabalpur, around 370km from Bhopal, Vikram added.
