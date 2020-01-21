J P Nadda, Amit Shah review party's Delhi poll-related activities

General Secretary (Organisation) B S Santosh and Delhi BJP leaders including Kuljeet Chahal and Rajesh Bhatia were present in the review meeting, a senior party official said.
The top BJP leadership including newly-appointed president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the party's Delhi assembly election-related activities on Tuesday, hours after the nomination process for the election ended.
General Secretary (Organisation) B S Santosh and Delhi BJP leaders including Kuljeet Chahal and Rajesh Bhatia were present in the review meeting, a senior party official said.The senior leaders reviewed the campaign of the party, the leader said.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 10:30 pm