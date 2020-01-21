App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

J P Nadda, Amit Shah review party's Delhi poll-related activities

General Secretary (Organisation) B S Santosh and Delhi BJP leaders including Kuljeet Chahal and Rajesh Bhatia were present in the review meeting, a senior party official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The top BJP leadership including newly-appointed president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the party's Delhi assembly election-related activities on Tuesday, hours after the nomination process for the election ended.

General Secretary (Organisation) B S Santosh and Delhi BJP leaders including Kuljeet Chahal and Rajesh Bhatia were present in the review meeting, a senior party official said.

The senior leaders reviewed the campaign of the party, the leader said.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 10:30 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #J P Nadda

