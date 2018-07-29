App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 06:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

J-K govt undertakes massive anti-encroachment drive

The government in the state Assembly had said that 1,510 acres of land in the city has been encroached as it admitted that the JDA is yet to demarcate 6,818 acres of land meant for development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jammu and Kashmir government has called a massive crackdown on illegal constructions and encroachments here. Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma asked the senior functionaries of the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), JMC, Revenue, Tourism, Geology and Mining, Flood Control, police and other departments to initiate joint action against illegal structures and encroachments on state land.

The J&K government transferred 9,479 acres of land to the JDA since 1973, out of which 6,818 acres of land has not been demarcated, Minister of State for Housing & Urban Development Asiea Naqash told the Legislative Assembly during budget session this year.

The state government had also told the Assembly that 243 hectares of forest land has been encroached in Jammu city where seven cases have been registered and 52 cases lodged in courts.

Over 379 acres of state land has been encroached by land grabbers in four villages in the outskirts of Jammu city, it said.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the Geology and Mining Department to properly demarcate the auction beds and initiate an stern action against illegal mining.

He further directed the department to take action against illegal stone crushers not following the set norms and guidelines.
First Published on Jul 29, 2018 06:10 pm

