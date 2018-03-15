J-K govt committed to reforms and development: Syed Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir minister Syed Altaf Bukhari today said the state government is committed to implement the roadmap with regard to reforms and development proposed in the 2018-19 budget.

Bukhari, the Education minister was given the additional charge of Finance, labour and employment as an interim measure yesterday, a day after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti axed Haseeb Drabu from the post over his remark that Kashmir was not a political issue.

“Mehbooba Mufti-led government has presented the budget (in January) and it is important for me that the commitments and roadmap shown are successfully implemented,” Bukhari told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The government yesterday put in abeyance the Pay and Accounts Office System (PAOS) till March 31, drawing a sharp reaction from opposition National Conference working president Omar Abdullah.

In a tweet, the former chief minister said “the first decision of the new finance minister is to reverse a reform his government had bragged about. Is there more to Haseeb's dismissal than just his speech?”

In another tweet today, Omar said, “for three years the J&K legislature was told that this reform would be a major step towards transparent use of funds. A measure approved by legislative vote has been overturned by a mere government order.”

Replying to a question on the issue, the finance minister said the government is committed to bring reforms and implement the budget proposals. “The commitments made in the budget whether related to reforms, development and allocations will continue. There will be no turnaround,” he said. In an order issued by the Finance Department, the government said that the implementation of the PAO system, rolled out on February 8, is kept in abeyance till March 31, 2018 in the first place.

The readiness of stakeholders as well as foolproof technical platform will be reviewed before rolling out the system early next financial year, the order said.

“All the promises made by our government would be fulfilled,” Bukhari said.