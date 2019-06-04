App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K polls likely later this year; EC to announce schedule after Amarnath Yatra

In a statement, the poll panel said it has unanimously decided that 'holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Election Commission June 4 said it will announce the schedule for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls after the Amarnath Yatra, which begins next month, making it clear that the electoral exercise could be held sometime later this year.

In a statement, the poll panel said it has unanimously decided that "holding of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year".

Jammu and Kashmir does not have an elected dispensation since the PDP-BJP coalition government fell apart in June 2018.

Close

The state was placed under Governor's Rule, as provided by the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, on June 19, 2018, after the BJP withdrew from its coalition with the PDP.

related news

As mandated by the Constitution, the state was brought under President's Rule on December 19, 2018. The term of the central rule ends on June 19 which is set to be extended.

"The Commission will keep on regularly, and on real time basis, monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, taking inputs from all necessary quarters and after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra will announce the election schedule for the conduct of assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said.

The 46-day-long Amarnath yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

In April, when representatives of the Jammu and Kashmir government had met the EC here, they had indicated their reluctance of holding polls to the state legislative assembly in the near future in view of the ongoing tourist season and the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra in the Valley, which will begin on July 1.

The EC, during the meeting, rejected had the assertion of the officials from Jammu and Kashmir that the situation in the state needs to be assessed before conducting the assembly polls.

The Commission was of the view that if the Lok Sabha polls could be held, there should be no issue in holding the elections to the state assembly.

The April meeting between J&K officials and EC top brass had taken place days after the three special observers appointed by the EC submitted their report on the possibility of holding assembly polls in the state after the Lok Sabha polls.

When the dates for the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10, the poll panel had decided against holding parliamentary and assembly polls simultaneously in the state.

It had said that the situation in J&K was not conducive for holding assembly polls. The Lok Sabha polls were held by and large peacefully in the state though the turnout of voters was low.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 10:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission of India #India #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.