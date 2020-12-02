PlusFinancial Times
Ivanka Trump bats for strong India-US friendship

Ivanka, 39, who is also a senior advisor to the president, in a tweet on Monday recalled her visit to India in November 2017.
PTI
Dec 2, 2020 / 08:16 AM IST
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump

A strong India-US friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, has said.

Ivanka, 39, who is also a senior advisor to the president, in a tweet on Monday recalled her visit to India in November 2017.

"As the world continues to battle COVID-19, our countries' strong friendship in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity is more important than ever," she said.

Ivanka led a high-powered US delegation to the Global Entrepreneur Summit in November 2017 in Hyderabad.

"Fond memories from the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ivanka tweeted as she shared four pictures from the event including that of the prime minister.

President Trump, the First Lady and his entire family have shown special love and affection for India.

Trump's last trip to India was in February wherein he addressed a historic rally with Prime Minister Modi in Ahmedabad. Ivanka had accompanied the president on his India trip.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Dec 2, 2020 08:16 am

