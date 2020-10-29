172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|its-time-to-take-out-bicycles-stop-using-cars-says-sc-6037051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

It's time to take out bicycles & stop using cars, says Supreme Court

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that some experts have informed that stubble burning is not the only source of pollution.

It is time to take out bicycles and stop using "beautiful cars", the Supreme Court said on Thursday while hearing the matter related to pollution caused in Delhi-national capital region (NCR) due to stubble burning in neighbouring states.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that some experts have informed that stubble burning is not the only source of pollution.

"We would like you to stop using your beautiful cars. Which you won't. We should all go about on bikes -- not motorbikes but bicycles," the CJI observed.

"Some experts have informed us informally that it is not only stubble burning that creates pollution," said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian. "It is time to take out your bicycles".
 The top court was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Centre has come out with an Ordinance on curbing pollution and it has been promulgated already.

"Nobody should fall sick because of this pollution and if anybody falls sick we will make you responsible," the bench told Mehta in a lighter vein.

The top court has posted the matter for hearing on November 6.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #Air pollution #Current Affairs #Delhi Air Pollution #Delhi-NCR #India #Supreme Court

