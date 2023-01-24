It's sad that we were not consulted before formation of oversight committee: Protesting wrestlers

(Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

The wrestlers who accused WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation on Tuesday rued that the government did not consult them before forming the oversight committee that will probe charges against the sports administrator.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced on Monday that a five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, will investigate the charges against the WFI boss and also manage the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sarita Mor and Sakshi Malik, who staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for three days demanding the sacking of the WFI president, posted identical tweet on the micro-blogging site, expressing their dismay.

"We were assured that we will be consulted before the formation of the oversight committee. It's really sad that we were not consulted," the wrestlers tweeted and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Thakur.

The oversight committee has former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, ex-badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhica Sreeman as other members.

Read More

The wrestlers had accused Singh, who is also a BJP MP, of acting like a dictator and sexually harassing junior wrestlers.