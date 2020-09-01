It's problematic when Facebook employees abuse PM Modi on record: Prasad to Mark Zuckerberg

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote a letter to Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on September 1, raising concerns over senior Facebook employees “on record abusing Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers”.



I've been informed that in run up to 2019 LS Polls, there was concerted effort by FB India to not just delete pages or substantially reduce their reach but also offer no right of appeal to affected ppl who're supportive of right-of-centre ideology: Union Min RS Prasad to FB CEO. pic.twitter.com/bmyUppp7nz

— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

"It is problematic when Facebook employees are on record abusing the Prime Minister and senior Cabinet Ministers of India, while still working in Facebook India and managing important positions," the law minister wrote in the letter.

"In the run up to 2019 General Elections in India, there was a concerted effort by Facebook India management to not just delete pages or substantially reduce their reach but also offer no recourse or right of appeal to affected people who are supportive of the right-of-centre ideology, he added.

Prasad also highlighted that “dozens of emails written to Facebook management received no response".

In his letter, Prasad also targeted and condemned the "dominant political beliefs” of Facebooks India’s team. "It seems from credible media reports that Facebook India team, right from the India Managing Director to other senior officials, is dominated by people who belong to a particular political belief," he alleged.