you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 09:06 PM IST | Source: Overdrive Magazine

It's official! Mercedes-Benz and overdrive set new endurance national record

The 'Made in India' new C-Class clocked 2,200 km in 24 hours, thus entering the coveted India Book of Records for the best endurance timing achieved by any production car on Buddh International Circuit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
We've done it! When we pulled off the huge, huge 24-hours Performance Run in the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, at the Buddh International Circuit last year, we had a new national record in our sights. And if you want to relive the experience of chasing that record in a luxury sedan at a world-class F1 circuit, you can read our firsthand experience here. Now, it's officially certified by the India Book of Records  the Mercedes-Benz C-Class has set the record for the best endurance timing achieved by a production car at the BIC!

It's with great pride that we at OVERDRIVE share in the achievement, and of course, the certificate that seals the record tight. Our editor, Shumi, says it best, "OVERDRIVE has always pushed the boundaries, creating records right through its 20 years at the forefront of Indian automotive journalism. We have also been passionate fans of motorsport and our coverage is unrivalled in the Indian industry. That's why the 24-hour endurance record was something only the team at OVERDRIVE would conceive of and then execute. 2,200km at a racetrack is very hard on both the drivers as well as the machine. And we could not have asked for a more capable, battle-ready machine that the Indian-made Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The driving team might have worked hard to create this incredible distance and endurance record, but the C-Class, it must be said, made it look easy."

The C-Class did indeed make it easy, given how stressful running lap after lap at a Formula 1 circuit like the BIC is on a car. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India says, "Racing and motorsports has been in our DNA and today we yet again have reiterated the grueling endurance that our products are capable of withstanding. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a dynamic and athletic luxury sedan with a proven record for sublime performance on both the tarmac and the track. It is a matter of pride for us that the 'Made in India' new C-Class clocked 2,200 km in 24 hours, thus entering the coveted India Book of Records for the best endurance timing achieved by any production car on Buddh International Circuit. The new C-Class is the sportiest and most dynamic of all time and it perfectly underlines its positioning of 'Never Stop Improving'. It is loaded with a variety of technologies and features that enhance driving performance, and offer unmatched luxury. This record only underlines thousands of customers whose top preference remains the Mercedes-Benz C-Class."

Source: OVERDRIVE
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Auto #India #Mercedes-Benz

