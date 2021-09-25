It's not four bottles. UP home bars can stock much more

Representative image

Before you surrender your liquor bottles in Uttar Pradesh, with your hands thrown up in the air, wait. The limit a home bar can hold is not really four bottles or three litres, as has been reported and much lamented over online, but is way higher.

The official limit comes to around 29.5 litres, without a licence.

"A person can store at least four litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (whisky, brandy, rum, white rum and vodka taken together), six litres of wine, 12 litres of beer, 1.5 litres of other imported liquor brands and six litres of low alcohol beverages (LABs) without a licence. How much liquor does one need at home?," asked Senthil Pandian C, Excise Commissioner of UP, clarifying details to MoneyControl.

To hold beyond these limits, owners of home bars have to procure a licence paying an annual fee of Rs 12,000 and a security deposit of Rs 51,000.

The story of the four bottles perhaps started with a government order issued this March. It had revised the limits on various kinds of alcohol that can be kept at home, and the limit on IMFL, in particular, was reduced from six litres to four litres.

On September 23, there was a meeting held in Lucknow and supervised by Sanjay Bhoosreddy, additional chief secretary, Excise, Uttar Pradesh, but that was only a review to see how many people have applied for the home-bar licence. As an aside, the answer is zero.

No new order revising caps on personal stock was issued after that.

So relax, no one has ruined the party yet.