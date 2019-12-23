App
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

It's my defeat, not of BJP: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das on assembly poll trends

The BJP contested 79 seats, supported an Independent candidate in one constituency and did not put up nominee against AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Conceding loss in the assembly polls, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on December 23 said it was his defeat, not of the BJP.

As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Das was trailing BJP rebel candidate and former minister Saryu Roy by over 10,000 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency.

"It is not BJP's defeat, it is my defeat," Das told reporters at a press conference here.

Close

The saffron party's Bihar allies--the JD(U) and LJP-- contested the elections on their own and none of their candidates was leading anywhere.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 06:55 pm

