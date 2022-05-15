English
    It's more important for PM to speak on a film than on genocide of Kashmiri Pandits: Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.

    PTI
    May 15, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee by terrorists, saying speaking about a movie is more important to him than speaking on the "genocide of Kashmiri Pandits".

    Tagging a video of the slain government official's wife to his tweet, Gandhi urged the prime minister to take responsibility for the security and bring peace to Kashmir. "It is more important for the prime minister to speak on a film than on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits," Gandhi said in an apparent reference to 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

    Terror is at its peak in Kashmir today due to the policies of the BJP, the former Congress chief alleged. "Mr Prime Minister, take responsibility for security and try to bring peace," Gandhi said.



    PTI
    Tags: #Kashmiri Pandits #Narendra Modi #Rahul Bhat #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: May 15, 2022 09:33 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.