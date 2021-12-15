It's curtains down on farmers' protest as Rakesh Tikait, others prepare to leave Ghazipur border today

Rakesh Tikait (File image: AFP)

After spearheading the farmers’ protests for over a year, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait is set to return home to Sisauli in Uttar Pradesh on December 15.

According to an India Today report, a havan, or a ritual of fire, will be performed at the Ghazipur border before Tikait and other farmer leaders leave the protest site.

The leaders will reach Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar district via Modinagar, Meerut, Daurala toll plaza and Mansoorpur, the report said.

In pics | Farmers celebrate, return home after year-long protests

“We have planned a grand welcome for Rakesh Tikait. Preparations for reception and bhandara/langar have been completed at hundreds of places from Ghazipur to Sisauli,” BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said, as quoted in the report.

The Delhi Police have dismantled almost all barricades at the Singhu border that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital.

The farmers started leaving the protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border on December 11 with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) revoking the agitation after the Centre repealed its three farm laws and the government conceded to its other demands.

Besides the Singhu border, the farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had laid siege to Delhi’s Tikri and Ghazipur borders on November 26 last year.

Read: Identity Politics | BJP plays to its advantage, opposition parties play into its hands

President Ram Nath Kovind on December 1 gave his assent to a Bill passed by Parliament to repeal three farm laws, twelve days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was scrapping the laws that ran afoul of farmer groups.

The presidential nod to the Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021 meant that the three farm laws stood scrapped. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on November 29, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.