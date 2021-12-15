MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

It's curtains down on farmers' protest as Rakesh Tikait, others prepare to leave Ghazipur border today

A havan will be performed at Ghazipur border, following which Tikait and other farmer leaders will leave the protest site

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST
Rakesh Tikait (File image: AFP)

Rakesh Tikait (File image: AFP)


After spearheading the farmers’ protests for over a year, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait is set to return home to Sisauli in Uttar Pradesh on December 15.


According to an India Today report, a havan, or a ritual of fire, will be performed at the Ghazipur border before Tikait and other farmer leaders leave the protest site.


The leaders will reach Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar district via Modinagar, Meerut, Daurala toll plaza and Mansoorpur, the report said.


In pics | Farmers celebrate, return home after year-long protests


“We have planned a grand welcome for Rakesh Tikait. Preparations for reception and bhandara/langar have been completed at hundreds of places from Ghazipur to Sisauli,” BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said, as quoted in the report.

Close

Related stories


The Delhi Police have dismantled almost all barricades at the Singhu border that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital.


The farmers started leaving the protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border on December 11 with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) revoking the agitation after the Centre repealed its three farm laws and the government conceded to its other demands.


Besides the Singhu border, the farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had laid siege to Delhi’s Tikri and Ghazipur borders on November 26 last year.


Read: Identity Politics | BJP plays to its advantage, opposition parties play into its hands


President Ram Nath Kovind on December 1 gave his assent to a Bill passed by Parliament to repeal three farm laws, twelve days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was scrapping the laws that ran afoul of farmer groups.

The presidential nod to the Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021 meant that the three farm laws stood scrapped. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on November 29, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Farmers protest #India #Rakesh Tikait
first published: Dec 15, 2021 12:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.