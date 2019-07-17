ITR filing charges: Know charges for filing Income Tax Return

Charges for filing Income Tax Returns

Filing Income Tax returns is one of the most essential duties of a citizen. The Income Tax Return must be filed during a pre-determined date and tax as computed must be paid by the individual. Income Tax Returns may be filed online for free through the e-Filing home page of the Income Tax Department, Government of India. (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).

However, you can approach a CA to file your taxes. You can also use one of the several tax filing portals for the same. These tax filing portals offer CA assisted tax filing, where an expert listens to your queries, does the necessary checks, prepares and reviews your IT forms and files your returns. All you need to do is to upload your Form 16A and mail relevant documents. These online tax portals offer different plans for individuals with specific needs.

Charges for filing Income Tax returns Filing your returns on your own at https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or any tax portal Free CA Assisted Tax Filing (Online) *Salary Income Rs 499 **Salary plus property income Rs 799 ***Salary plus capital gains income Rs 2,199- Rs 2,149 ****NRI+ Foreign Income Rs2,999- Rs 3,599 #For professionals and freelancers Rs 2,499 A dedicated session with a CA during business hours of 45 minutes to 1 hour Rs 999- Rs 1,999 Tax planning+ Assisted Filing Rs 2,999 Tax filing through a CA ( Offline) Salary plus property income Rs 799- Rs 1,500 Salary plus capital gains income from stocks, mutual funds and property Rs 1,399- Rs 2,500 NRIs/ Foreign Income Rs 2,499- Rs 3,000 *For employees with salary and interest income. A single form 16A **For employees with salary and house property income. ***For employees with salary and house property and capital gains income from stocks, dividend and property ****For income earned outside India and income earned in India for NRE/ NRO Account # For freelancers, doctors and small businesses having a specific turnover Different tax filing portals may differ in their offerings. However, the basic plans offered for individuals with different sources of income are similar. Some of these portals may charge extra fees for tax saving advice from CAs. The prices mentioned are indicative.

FAQs

Can I file my tax returns for free?

What is CA assisted income tax filing?

Should I approach a CA offline or approach an online tax filing portal?

How will I know which plan is suitable for me?

What should I consider before choosing a tax filing portal to file my income tax returns?

How do I pay for a tax filing plan at online tax portals?

Yes, you can file your tax returns for free on the Government of India through the e-Filing home page of the Income Tax Department, Government of India. ( www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in ). You can also visit one of the several online tax filing portals and file your tax returns for free. However, if you are looking for CA assisted tax filin, you have to pay a certain fee according to the plan you choose.CA assisted income tax filing refers to online tax filing solution where a tax expert is assigned to you to file tax returns on your behalf. The income tax returns are thus prepared and filed by a CA. Certain tax filing portals also let you book a session with a CA for a fee where you can ask an expert all your tax queries and get help on a telephone call.You can approach a CA for tax filing both online and offline for filing your tax returns. If you buy a CA assisted tax filing plan through one of the income tax portals you save yourself the trouble of visiting an office, and the entire process happens online. However, stay away from CAs who offer to file your taxes for free or very little fees.Different tax filing plans and their features are mentioned on the income tax filing portals. The plan you choose will depend on the sources of income you have. If you only have a salary income and interest income, you can choose the most basic plan. There are specific plans if you have property income, income from capital gains and foreign income. By talking to or writing to the customer care of these tax filing portals, you can find out which income tax filing plan suits you the best.Check the support available whether it is through email, phone or chat. Also check what are the additional charges, if any, for rectification and refund.Once you choose a plan, you can pay directly at these tax filing portals through credit card, debit card or net banking. For that, you would first need to register and create an account.

Note: Income Tax laws are subject to change, depending on the government in power. This article was written before the Union Budget 2019-2020 was presented by the Union Finance Minister.