ITR 7 Form filing: How to download and fill ITR 7 Form online

Form 7 is used for filing returns by companies, firms, local authority, Association of Person and Artificial Judiciary Person claiming exemptions under sections 139 (4A), 139 (4B), 139 (4C) and 139 (4D) of the Income Tax Act.

This includes exemptions on income from charitable or religious trust, political party, scientific research, university or colleges or institutions or Khadi and village industries.

Form 7 has to be filled and submitted electronically. Verification has to be done using digital signature only.

Who can file ITR Form 7 (Eligibility)

Any company, individual, firm seeking exemption on income under the following sections is eligible to apply for return with Form 7:

Section 139(4A): Income derived from property held under trust or other legal obligation wholly for charitable or religious purposes or in part only for such purposes is exempt from income.

Section 139(4B): Income of a political party if the total income without giving effect to the provisions of section 139A exceeds the maximum amount which is not chargeable to income-tax, the income is exempt.

Section 139(4C): This is to be filed by every scientific research association, news agency, association or institution referred to in section 10(23A), institution referred to in section 10(23B), fund or institution or university or other educational institution or any hospital or other medical institution.

Section 139(4D): To be filed by every university, college or other institution, which is not required to furnish return of income or loss under any other provision of this section.

Section 139(4E): To be filed by every business trust which is not required to furnish return of income or loss under any other provisions of this section.

Section 139(4F): To be filed by any investment fund referred to in section 115UB. It is not required to furnish return of income or loss under any other provisions of this section.

How to download Form ITR-7

The Form 7 is available on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax department. The form can be filled digitally. Downloading the form is not necessary as the department mandates that this form be completed electronically and verified with digital signature.

Dates For filing ITR Form 7

Businesses that have to get their accounts audited can submit the form by September 30. For the rest, the last date for filing ITR is July 31.

Structure of ITR Form 7

The ITR Form 6 has two parts. Part A and B. Part A requires you to fill out general information about yourself or the business. Part B has two sub-sections.

In the TI section, you fill out details to calculate your total income. Your income is the sum of income from house property, profits from business, capital gains, any other income. All deductions have to be deducted from this income to find out the taxable income.

The section TTI is where your tax liability is calculated based on your come and the applicable rate.

There are a host of schedules that come with this form. Some of the important ones are:

Schedule-I: Details of amounts accumulated/ set apart within the meaning of section 11(2) in previous years which are relevant to the current assessment year.

Schedule-J: Statement of investment of all funds of the Trust or Institution as on the last day of the previous year.

Schedule-K: Statement of particulars regarding the Author(s)/ Founder(s)/ Trustee(s)/ Manager(s) of the Trust or Institution.

Schedule-LA: Details of political party, if applicable.

Schedule-ET: Details of electoral trust, if applicable.

Schedule AI: Aggregate of income

How to fill ITR- 7

To fill the Form 7 properly, you need to keep the book of accounts of your trust, political party, organisation etc handy. You can visit the website of the IT department to download the instructions on filling up Form 7.

The instructions available on the website are free to download and guide you through each point that needs to be filled out for the form. You have to fill out both Part and B as well as the schedules. There is no need to attach any documents with Form 6 as it is an annexure-less form.

Once you fill out the Form with your details, your tax is calculated. The Form takes into account all taxes paid in advance. At the end of the return filing process, your tax is settled. If you have paid more than what you are eligible to pay, the Income Tax department will initiate a refund.

Once you have successfully filed your return, you need to verify it. In case of Form 7, only online verification is allowed. So, you have to electronically fill the form and verify using a digital signature.

How to file ITR-7 Offline

The Income Tax department doesn’t allow offline filings for ITR Form 7.

How to file ITR-7 Online

Go to the e-filing portal of the IT department. Select the option for filing ITR and select Form 7. Check the eligibility criteria before you select your Form.

You can fill in the details on the form as mentioned above. Take the help of the instructions provided on the website. Once you have filled the form, you can digitally sign the verification form. The Income Tax department does not allow any other kind of verification for Form 7.

FAQs

How to file return for a University?

Do political parties have to file income tax returns?

You can use the Form 7 to file the income tax return for a university. According to Section 139(4D), the Form 7 can be used by university, college or other institution which is not required to furnish return of income or loss under any other provision of the section.Yes. According to Section 139(4b) of the Income Tax Act, political parties must file Income Tax Return in case the total income exceeds the maximum allowable tax exempt limit. The total income computed for this specific purpose and under this act excluding the effects of provisions under Section 13(A). The return is to be filed and verified by the Chief Executive Officer or the Secretary of all political parties.