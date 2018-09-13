App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2018 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

It'll take time, but we will succeed: Arvind Kejriwal on cleaning Yamuna

Kejriwal also held previous governments responsible for not cleaning the Yamuna river and their failure in implementing the riverfront development projects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday exuded confidence that his government will succeed in cleaning the Yamuna river though it will take time.

Kejriwal, who is currently on a visit to South Korea, made the assertion in reply to a tweet that questioned the failures of urban rejuvenation projects in India and stalled plans for Yamuna river front development.

Kejriwal also held previous governments responsible for not cleaning the Yamuna river and their failure in implementing the riverfront development projects.

"Becoz then, AAP govt wasn't there. Now, it will happen. As there have been concrete improvements in other spheres during AAP govt, we will work hard on cleaning drains and Yamuna. It will take time. Koreans did it in 27 months. But I am confident that we will succeed," he tweeted.

During his trip to South Korean capital Seoul, Kejriwal visited Cheonggyecheon stream that was transformed from a polluted water body to a popular tourist spot.

Kejriwal is accompanied by Delhi's Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on his first visit to a foreign country after becoming chief minister.

Cheonggyecheon is an over 8 km-long stream flowing west to east through downtown Seoul, and then meeting Jungnangcheon, which connects to the Han River and empties into the Yellow Sea.

Several decades ago, Cheonggyecheon was an eyesore and the stream was covered with concrete for roads and even public transportation system was later built over it.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government undertook a restoration of the stream in 2005 and renewed it.
First Published on Sep 13, 2018 08:43 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

