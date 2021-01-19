ITC wins the ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri.

ITC Ltd was declared the ‘Best Governed Company’ at the 20th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2020, in the 'Listed Segment: Large Category'.

The company earned the title in recognition of its consistent growth and performance, contributive capabilities, governance ethos, and sensitized approach towards CSR and sustainable development.

The award was adjudged by a jury under the chairmanship of Justice AK Sikri, a former Supreme Court judge and a member of the Singapore International Commercial Court.

ITC Company Secretary Rajendra Kumar Singhi was named as the ‘Governance Professional of the Year’ for his contribution towards adoption of effective governance processes.

Singhi received the honour on behalf of ITC at a ceremony held on January 18. Union Minister Piyush Goyal was the chief guest at the awards ceremony, which was also graced by stalwarts of the Indian corporate sector and governance professionals.

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri thanked ICSI for the "befitting recognition" of the company's governance model.

"The high standards that we have set for ourselves are inspired by our credo of 'Nation First - Sab Saath Badhein' that seeks to create enduring value for our stakeholders, making a meaningful contribution to creating larger societal value whilst enhancing the competitiveness of our businesses with agility and innovative capacity," he said.

ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance is a prestigious award that acknowledges the implementation of best practices in corporate governance.