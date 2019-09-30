ITC Hotels to stop single-use plastic from December 31: Report

ITC Hotels has said ithat starting December 31, it will stop the use of single-use plastic across its hotels in India, according to a report by IANS.

Dipak Haksar, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said that the group has been adopting sustainable practices over the past two decades. He added that the company was also one of the first to introduce glass bottles in the year 2012.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UNGA address on September 27, wherein he told the world that India was geared towards becoming a plastic-free nation, with a massive ongoing campaign in the country in this direction. Earlier this year on Independence Day, Modi urged people to take a pledge on October 2 to make the country plastic-free.

The Prime Minister also asked startups and and experts to come up with ways to recycle plastic.