App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITC Hotels to stop single-use plastic from December 31: Report

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UNGA address on September 27, wherein he told the world that India was geared towards becoming a plastic-free nation, with a massive ongoing campaign in the country in this direction.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
ITC Hotel (Image: MakeMyTrip)
ITC Hotel (Image: MakeMyTrip)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ITC Hotels has said ithat starting December 31, it will stop the use of single-use plastic across its hotels in India, according to a report by IANS.

Dipak Haksar, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, said that the group has been adopting sustainable practices over the past two decades. He added that the company was also one of the first to introduce glass bottles in the year 2012.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UNGA address on September 27, wherein he told the world that India was geared towards becoming a plastic-free nation, with a massive ongoing campaign in the country in this direction. Earlier this year on Independence Day, Modi urged people to take a pledge on October 2 to make the country plastic-free.

Close

The Prime Minister also asked startups and and experts to come up with ways to recycle plastic.

related news

Guidelines were also issued by the environment secretary to states earlier this year, asking all government offices to implement a complete ban on all kinds of plastic carry bags, disposable cutlery, plastic folders, artificial banners, flags, plastic flowers and water bottles.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 08:57 pm

tags #ITC Hotels #Narendra Modi #single-use plastic

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.