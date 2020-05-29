App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

ITC Hotels partners with Swiggy to deliver food delicacies at customers' doorsteps

The move would enable ITC Hotels' customers to enjoy their pre-paid orders with 'no-contact' deliveries and have unique food experiences with local offerings from the regions at their home, said a joint statement.

PTI
 
 
Multinational Conglomerate ITC Ltd's hospitality arm ITC Hotels on Friday announced to partner online food delivery platform Swiggy to deliver its food delicacies at customers' doorsteps amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move would enable ITC Hotels' customers to enjoy their pre-paid orders with 'no-contact' deliveries and have unique food experiences with local offerings from the regions at their home, said a joint statement.

This would be implemented into phases across India and deliveries from properties such as ITC Maurya (New Delhi), ITC Royal Bengal (Kolkata), ITC Grand Chola (Chennai),  ITC Gardenia (Bengaluru), ITC Windsor  (Bengaluru),  ITC  Kohenur (Hyderabad),  ITC Rajputana (Jaipur), ITC Grand Goa (Goa) and Welcomhotel Bengaluru would be commenced in the phase one.

While, under the second phase more ITC Hotels and Welcomhotel properties will be added to the Swiggy home delivery initiative, it added.

Commenting on the development, ITC Hotels COO Anil Chadha said: "We are re-engineering our guest experiences with zero/low associate engagement (including digital ordering and e-payment solutions). The partnership with Swiggy will assist us in responsibly delivering our unique culinary experiences using their advanced distribution network. Together we are committed to delivering a responsible guest experience."

Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said: "Through our partnership with ITC Hotels, customers can now indulge in curated gourmet dishes from popular restaurants of the ITC Hotels chain across India through the Swiggy app. We look forward to creating unique dining experiences for customers while helping them celebrate special occasions at the comfort of their homes."

Earlier other luxury star hotels such as Marriott, Hilton have piggybacked on food ordering and delivery platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy to reach customers during the lockdown and the people are expected to avoid crowded places as restaurants in the initial phases.

"It may be recalled that ITC Hotels had tapped into the food and beverage take-away model across the country recently and received overwhelming feedback from diners for the "Flavours" takeaway (and home delivery) dining experience. The association with Swiggy endeavours to reach a much larger customer base," said ITC Hotels.

Launched in 1975, ITC Hotels is a premier chain of luxury hotels. It operates more than 100 hotels in over 70 destinations.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 29, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Anil Chadha #Business #coronavirus #India #ITC #ITC Hotels #Swiggy #Vivek Sunder #Welcomhotel

