Italy PM Giorgia Meloni visits India, seeking to improve ties

Reuters
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

India and Italy are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations this year and the Indian foreign ministry said the countries would look to strengthen security, defence and economic relations.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. (Image credits: ANI)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni landed in India on Thursday, as the countries look to improve ties hurt by the 2012 shooting of two fishermen by Italian marines off the southern Indian coast.

Meloni, the first Italian prime minister to visit India in five years, will meet her counterpart Narendra Modi during her visit and also address a conference backed by the Indian foreign ministry on Friday.

"Prime Minister Meloni's visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the long-standing relationship between India and Italy," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.