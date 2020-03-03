App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Italian tourist in Jaipur tests positive for coronavirus

The first sample collected from the tourist on Saturday had tested negative, but his condition deteriorated and a second sample was collected, which tested positive on March 2.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Coronavirus (Representative Image: Reuters)
Coronavirus (Representative Image: Reuters)

An Italian tourist in Jaipur has tested positive for novel Coranavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to six so far, Union Health Ministry sources said March 3.



"Since there was a variation in the reports, samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for testing," officials said, adding that it had tested positive.

India on Monday reported two new cases of the deadly coronavirus, one from Delhi and another one from Hyderabad. The government has stepped up its efforts to detect and check the infection which has killed over 3,100 people worldwide.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

