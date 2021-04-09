Italian marines case | Rs 10 crore compensation paid to families of fishermen, SC told

Representative picture

The government on April 8 informed the Supreme Court that Italy paid Rs 10 crore in compensation to the families of the two fishermen killed by Italian marines off the Kerala coast in 2012.

Seeking a closure of proceedings against Italian marines Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre accused of killing the fishermen, the government told the top court that the families had been "adequately compensated".

"The families of the two deceased fishermen have agreed to a compensation of Rs 4 crore each in addition to the Rs 2 crore already paid by the Italian government. The injured owner of the boat had also consented to receiving damages of Rs 2 crore," the Indian Express quoted the Centre as telling the Supreme Court.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said the families had received compensation.

The Supreme Court will on April 9 hear the Centre's plea to close criminal proceedings pending in India against the two marines accused of killing the two fishermen.

Seeking an urgent hearing of its application, Mehra told the court that "there is some urgency since it is between the Indian and Italian government."

The Centre had in July 2020 informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the international tribunal award in the killing of two Indian fishermen by Italian marines and asked it to close the matter pending before it for eight years.

The tribunal ruled for the trial of marines in Italy while holding India is entitled to payment of compensation in connection with loss of life, physical harm, material damage to property and moral harm suffered by the captain and other crew members of fishing vessel 'St. Antony'.

On February 15, 2012, two Indian fishermen aboard the Indian fishing vessel, St. Antony, were allegedly killed by two Italian marines aboard the Italian tanker 'Enrica Lexie' off the coast of Kerala.

The Indian Navy intercepted the Italian tanker and detained the two marines, triggering an international conflict over legal jurisdiction and functional immunity.

The two marines were released and returned to Italy after two and four years, respectively. The Arbitral Tribunal was tasked to resolve the conflict over jurisdiction.